PUSATIER, Sarah M.

PUSATIER - Sarah M. November 28th 2019, after a long and courageous battle with heart disease. Loving daughter of Stephen F. and Mary Ann Pusatier; dear sister of Matt (Krista) Pusatier; devoted Auntie of Jimmy Pusatier, treasured niece of Nancy L. (Lance) Moore, Frank P. (Monica) Pusatier and Arlene (Mike) Crashell. Also survived by many loving cousins. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 at the LESTER WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Service will be held Friday morning at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Sarah's memory to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO BOX 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com