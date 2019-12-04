PORTER, James E., Jr.

PORTER - James E., Jr. Age 61, of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest suddenly on November 25, 2019. Husband of Faye (nee Greer) Porter; devoted father of James E. Porter III, Ashley Porter and Kiana Porter; cherished grandfather of James IV, Morgan, Christian, Journey and Anne Marie; loving son of Carol (Walter) Cole of Williamsville, NY and James E. (Priscilla) Porter, Sr. of North Carolina; dear brother of Sherie (Earnest) Mawusi of Newport News, VA and Kevin (Kathy) Porter of Stockton, CA; cherished nephew of several aunts and uncles; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friend Jimmie Alice Smith. Relatives and friends may visit at 10 AM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Martin de Porres R.C. Church, 555 Northampton Street, Buffalo, NY 14208, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com