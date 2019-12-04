Park School uses furious second-half rally to beat host Lew-Port

YOUNGSTOWN – Park School and Lewiston-Porter have star players and ambitious goals each wants to achieve this boys basketball season.

For 16 minutes, one couldn’t help but think these two reigning champions could wind up meeting each other in a more meaningful game in March down in New York City during the annual state Federation Tournament of Champions.

That could still happen, but each has some work to do to get to the level of play to reach that point. The Pioneers, as expected, are slightly ahead of defending Section VI Class A champion Lew-Port in that department.

Park, last year’s Manhattan Cup and New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association Class A champion which is now a member of the Alliance of Independent Schools, dialed up the defensive intensity and played with more purpose offensively during the second half. The result: a 68-49 comeback victory before a sellout crowd of 1,200 at Lew-Port.

Junior Jalen Bradberry scored 14 of his team-high 16 points during the final 16 minutes as Park had four players reach double figures to improve to 3-0. One of them was senior John Orogun, who returned to Park after playing at a prep school last year. He finished with 14 points, while junior Keonjay Carter added 13 and Desmond Davis 12.

Lew-Port star and returning first-team All-Western New Yorker Roddy Gayle led all scorers with 24 points. The sophomore poured in 15 during a first half in which the Lancers did a lot of things well in their season opener, except finish. They led 29-28 at halftime but probably could have been up by more.

Leaving those points on the floor came back to haunt Lew-Port. The Pioneers seized control for good with a 23-11 third quarter that featured a 15-0 run.

Bradberry, a second-team All-Western New York pick last year while at Niagara Falls, had nine of his 11 points in the quarter during the blitz. He sparked it with a traditional 3-point play after Mehki Starks’ tear drop in the lane gave the Lancers a 33-28 lead. Davis drained back-to-back 3-pointers during the run to quickly extend the lead. In a blink of an eye, what had been an entertaining, close game got a little out of hand on the scoreboard.

“We went into halftime, took a couple deep breaths and we just regrouped, regained some energy, played our game and didn’t let anything get to us,” said Bradberry, who averaged 19.4 points per game last year while helping the Wolverines reach the state Class AA semifinals. “We just went at them.”

“I thought we regained some composure on the offensive end and played some good man-to-man defense that made the difference,” Park coach Rich Jacob said.

The sidebar to this early season matchup: It featured two of Western New York’s top talents in Gayle and Bradberry who just happen to be good friends off the court.

Once again their paths crossed on the scholastic hardwood. Gayle, who played for Falls as an eighth-grader, led Lew-Port over the Wolverines and Bradberry for the Niagara Frontier League title in their last encounter in February.

“It’s definitely fun to be on the court with Roddy,” Bradberry said. “Growing up with him, he’s my best friend. Everybody comes out and supports both of us so it’s usually a fun feeling.”

Lew-Port sprinted out of the gate quickly behind Gayle, who scored nine points during a 20-13 first quarter. He scored five of them after swatting away a layup try by of all people Bradberry with 3:14 left in the quarter. That was one of two blocked shots by Gayle during the opening 8 minutes.

“I tried to,” Gayle said of his block of Bradberry.

“We knew that we were outmatched, outsized,” Gayle said. “We were the underdogs. I think we came out the first quarter strong. We gave a lot of effort. We had the momentum and then in the second half we let it go. … Shots weren’t falling.”

Carter had nine points in the first period and 11 by halftime to keep Park within striking distance. Gayle had 15 points at halftime, while Carter had 11.

Carter received some help from his teammates in the second half as the Pioneers return to action Friday against South Park.

Lew-Port has some days offs before starting a busy week Tuesday with a road game at Niagara Frontier League rival Grand Island.

“That’s supposed to be the best team in the area,” Lew-Port coach Matt Bradshaw said. “Our message as a coaching staff to the players, if that’s the best then we’re right there with him.

“The pieces are there. We’re going to be fine.”