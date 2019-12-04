PARISI, Josephine D. (Cutrona)

PARISI - Josephine D. (nee Cutrona)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Russell Parisi; devoted mother of Santo (Lisandra) Parisi, AnnMarie (late Radames) Correa, Russell (Margarita) Parisi, Therese (late William) Stock and Anthony (Joanne) Parisi; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren; adored great-grandmother of ten great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Cosimo and Carmella Cutrona; dear sister of the late Joseph (Donna) Cutrona; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Thursday from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Hope Parish (Annunciation Church), 248 Lafayette Ave., (near Grant St.), Buffalo on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com