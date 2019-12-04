Natural selection: Falcons' Teryon Vernon wins Trench Trophy

Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences senior Teryon Vernon can be classified as a natural.

In only his third year of organized football, the powerful and athletic two-way tackle has morphed from novice to not only being the best lineman on the Falcons but the top guy in the area.

Vernon has been named as this year’s recipient of the Trench Trophy, which is awarded to Western New York’s best two-way lineman who is a senior. The 6-foot-3-inch, 279-pound Vernon becomes the first player from the second-year charter-schools program to earn this distinguished honor.

His selection caps a whale of a season by WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, which went from a 2-6 combined team finding its way to a 10-2 championship squad.

The Falcons became the first charter school football program to win a Section VI title in football when they defeated Albion for the Class B crown last month. Their season ended in the state semifinals where they lost to perennial contender and eventual champion Chenango Forks of Section IV.

Vernon's selection is the cherry on top of the sundae. He captures a prize that has been won in the past by the likes of former Baltimore Ravens lineman John Urschel, current Kansas City Chiefs prospect Ryan Hunter and current University at Buffalo Bull Jake Fuzak.

“It feels amazing,” Vernon said. “It really feels good that I won something like this. All of my hard work paid off. It’s an amazing accomplishment. … It feels good (to win it) for a second-year program that put their all into everything.”

Vernon anchored both Falcons lines – including an offensive one that churned out more than 2,500 yards rushing. Defensively, Vernon finished with 11 sacks and 76 tackles.

“It’s big for Teryon to win it," Falcons coach Tyree Parker said. "He’s a phenomenal athlete. For him to be only playing organized football for three years and win is amazing. It shows the hard work and dedication he put in.”

Other finalists for the award were Eric Schon (St. Francis), A.J. Urbaniak (Williamsville South), Ryan Bitka (Amherst), Geno Bruce (Hamburg), Conor Mahony (Lancaster), Tim Osborn (North Tonawanda), Cooper Pannes (Southwestern), Jason Walker (St. Joe's), Jeremiah Williams (Bennett), Cody Wilson (Albion) and Zack Wolfer (Franklinville/Ellicottville).

Vernon lined up at left guard and left tackle. The Falcons took advantage of his athleticism when they lined him up at the edge, often running plays in which he pulled and plowed the road for the team’s stable of talented running backs.

Said Trench Trophy scout Jim Fleishman in his evaluation of Vernon: “He was the most dominant player on both sides of the ball that I have seen this year. Huge wingspan, very strong, athletic, moves real well, aggressive and runs extremely well for a player his size. Offensively he is very solid, his techniques maybe a little raw, but he is so physically gifted that he overcomes the technique deficiencies. Moves people off the ball on drive blocks and when he double teams as drive man everything gets sealed off to that side.

“What I really like about this kid is his effort level. He plays every down hard and never takes a play off.”

Vernon wants to play football in college. Where he winds up going is something that has yet to be determined. However, he believes winning the award will help him find a school that’s the right fit for him.

“This will bring more recognition to my name and when signing up for a school,” he said. “This is something I can mention to them.”

Vernon's win also is a big achievement for Maritime/Health Sciences the program.

“It’s major for the simple fact great things can happen if you put the work in," Parker said. "Hopefully this opens the eyes of other players. If they put the work in, they can be next up for that type of an award."