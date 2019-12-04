Nation's lieutenant governors to gather in Buffalo in 2021

The nation's lieutenant governors – the No. 2 elected officials in every state – will be gathering in Buffalo for their annual meeting in July 2021, at the invitation of New York Lt. Gov. and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul.

Hochul announced that, at her urging, the National Lieutenant Governors Association voted Wednesday to bring the gathering to Western New York, following a bid from other states.

According to Hochul's office, the meeting will generate an estimated direct economic impact of nearly $400,000, including hotel rooms and restaurant bookings, as well as visits to local attractions. It will also draw more attention to Buffalo and its recent economic and development revival.

The group's annual meeting – designed to promote state and territorial efforts to focus on shared challenges – is hosted each summer by one of its members. Hochul, in her bid, highlighted the state's investment in Buffalo, the city's embrace of its history and architecture, the revived waterfront and cultural attractions, its restaurants and nightlife, and its proximity to Niagara Falls and the National Comedy Center in Jamestown.