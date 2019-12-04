My View: Talking yule tree lives on in family lore

By Diane Waterman

Most of us are familiar with the film “Miracle on 34th Street.” What follows is the story of the “Talking Christmas Tree,” which took place in our mother’s home in Buffalo during the Christmas season in 1944.

During World War II, with their brother Vincent serving in the Army, the family at home consisted of Irene, 20, Joan, 15, and their parents, Gus and Cecile. In the war years, families concentrated on the holidays, because it cheered them up and made home so much more meaningful. Gus worked at New York Central and monitored the outgoing troop trains in the rail yard, no small task in those days. One year at holiday time, Gus and Cecile selected a 7-foot Scotch pine with long needles and lush, full branches.

Gus focused on securing the tree so they could decorate it together. The two sisters helped their dad bring the tree into the living room. He turned the tree around and around to get the best side facing frontward, while they gazed at the tree with great enthusiasm and a sense of expectation. The family picked Dad to find the proper corner to display the beauty. He had his “tools of the trade” neatly placed on the floor: a saw, newspapers and the tree stand.

First, Gus had to saw off the branches at the base of the trunk so that it stood right – a serious business. Satisfied with his accomplishment, step two was to get the tree level from the rear. Gus noticed that it still looked a little bit crooked. They would need a block of wood beneath it to even out the stand. Joan had to slip the block of wood and Irene had instructions to slip the newspaper beneath it simultaneously.

Gus sat on the floor behind the tree, completely obscured from view, and after three tries, nothing was working right. His voice got louder. The girls began to giggle and he lost his patience.

“It sounds like the tree is talking,” said Joan.

Suddenly, Cecile said, “the air turned blue,” as Gus spewed colorful language from behind the tree. The tree bellowed and bellowed, then Gus lurched forward and let the tree down, springing into action, running after Joan.

“That darned little brat can’t show any respect,” he shouted. Around and around they went, up and down the stairs, and finally the great chase shot past Cecile and Irene, out the back door, with Cecile and Irene following the two combatants. With the great chase exhausted, they all laughed and laughed. Needless to say, the neighbors wondered what was going on.

The flustered Gus had forgotten to tie the tree in place. It had all three sides ornately trimmed – too much so.

A week after the big day, everyone in the family except Irene went to Sunday Mass, leaving her home alone. Then she heard it: In the quiet of the living room came the “tinkling” of the tree, and she knew it was falling. What could she do but grab the trunk and hold up the decorated beauty until the family arrived home. For over an hour, Irene stood guard.

To this day, the tree story still creates laughter. It is difficult to picture our dignified grandfather chasing Joan out the back door. No man ever received more love and respect than Gus. A talking tree – such things seem possible – no miracle, just plain, good fun.

Trimming a Christmas tree brings back memories for Diane Waterman of West Seneca.