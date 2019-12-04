MISKINES, Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Leiser)

December 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert B. Miskines and the late Timothy Barczykowski; loving mother of Jason (Sara Pratt) Barczykowski, Jamie L. Miskines, Lee (Jim) Lyle, and Bobby (Seana) Miskines; cherished grandmother of Emma, Kendall, Eliana, Kaylin, Aidan, Harrison, and Morgan; dearest sister of Mary (Earl) Sedig, Mark (Renee) Leiser, Cathy (Robert) Millage, John Leiser, Judy (Michael) Maddigan and Michael (Kimberly) Leiser; dearest sister-in-law of Raymond A. (MaryAnn) Miskines and Beverly A. (late Jim) Yudiski. Friends may call Saturday 3-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Deleware Ave., Kenmore, where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Online Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com