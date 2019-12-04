Mary J. Cummings rejoins Evans Bank

Mary J. Cummings has rejoined Evans Bank as the new Director of Retail Business Development and will be responsible for achieving the business development strategic objectives of the Retail Bank, overseeing the Bank’s Business Development Officers.
