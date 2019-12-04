Man pleads guilty to enticing minor to travel for engaging in criminal sexual activity

A Batavia man has pleaded guilty in federal court to enticing a minor to travel for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Guillermo Torres-Acevedo had sex with a 14-year-old girl on Nov. 25, 2018.

Upon his arrest on rape and other charges the following day, Torres-Acevedo picked the victim up from a school she attended in Genesee County and persuaded her to travel with him to Pennsylvania to continue their relationship, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Under Pennsylvania law, his actions constituted the crime of statutory sexual assault.

Torres-Acevedo faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 13 before Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci.