Warsaw man charged with DWI, numerous other charges after fleeing deputies

A Warsaw man was arrested on numerous charges Friday after leading Wyoming County sheriff's deputies on a brief chase, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded at about 6:40 p.m. to a report of a possible motor vehicle accident on Truesdale Road in the town. Upon their arrival, deputies located a parked vehicle, which pulled off and almost caused a collision, deputies said. After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped on Wilder Road.

The driver, 38-year-old Brian M. Boitschenko, was arrested and charged with DWI, deputies said.

Boitschenko refused a breath test and was subsequently charged with felony DWI because he has a prior DWI conviction, deputies added. Boitschenko was additionally charged with resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and numerous vehicle and traffic law violations, deputies said.

Boitschenko's driver's license was suspended for refusing a breath test, and he was held without bail in Wyoming County Jail.