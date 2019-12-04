LOPEZ, Bernardo

LOPEZ - Bernardo Of Lackawanna, entered into rest December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elsie (nee Del Valle) Lopez; devoted father of Evelyn (Samuel) Caraballo, Gladys (late Efrin) Ortiz, Hector (Teresa) Lopez, Zaida Lopez, Bernardo (Blanca) Lopez Jr., and the late Banlly Lopez; cherished grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Raymon and Victoria Lopez; dear brother of eight brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna, on Friday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com