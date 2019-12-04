LITZINGER, Dennis A.

LITZINGER - Dennis A. Of Angola, NY entered into rest November 28, 2019, Age 80. Husband of Joanne (Wertz) Litzinger; father of Denise (Paul) Black, Art (Terry) Litzinger; Laura (Pat) Majkut and the late Ernest and John Litzinger; predeceased by 12 siblings; survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend Memorial Services Saturday, December 7, at 2 PM in the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY. Mr. Litzinger thoroughly enjoyed crossword puzzles, was a classic car enthusiast and a longtime employee of the Ford Stamping Plant, retiring in 1994. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Hospice Foundation of WNY.