LEWIS, Barbara A. (Scanlon)

LEWIS - Barbara A. (nee Scanlon)

Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest December 1, 2019. Mother of Daniel and Jeffrey Lewis; daughter of the late John and Clara Scanlon; sister of Kathleen Seifert. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com