Letter: Voters could oust Cuomo based on soaring deficit

“Economics aside, a soaring deficit takes shape in Albany,” by News Albany bureau chief Tom Precious, Nov. 30, reminds me of Wimpy who said, “I’ll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today.”

Wimpy always paid up the following Tuesday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo just kicks the can down the road in dealing with budget problems.

Consider his potential record $6 billion deficit in the current budget. How will Cuomo deal with a $4 billion plus shortfall in state Medicaid funding? Just delay paying over $2.2 billion in payments into the next April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 budget.

Taxpayers will deal with higher taxes, more debt and borrowing in coming years to cover all the goodies and free stuff Cuomo promises.

Cuomo doesn’t believe in pay as you go, balanced, honest or transparent budgets. Only Uncle Sam and California carry more long-term debt than New York. Voters get what they deserve by re-electing him every four years. Isn’t it time to end this charade in 2022?

Larry Penner

Great Neck