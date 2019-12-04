Letter: Queen City Landing critic makes absurd objections

In the Nov. 19 article about revised Queen City Landing, environmental attorney Arthur Giacalone said that the latest version would be “as aesthetically unpleasing and inappropriate in scale and character as the former project.” Did he forget how unpleasing and inappropriate the old abandoned Freezer Queen property and silos looked for decades? That the height of the silos on the waterfront are probably close in height of the new project.

I didn’t realize migratory birds could distinguish the difference between the grain silos on the waterfront and tall buildings that replace them. So is Giacalone saying all the silos on the waterfront should come down because of their height and location in an internationally significant bird migratory corridor? This project will add to the beautiful renovation of our Outer Harbor, alongside Small Boat Harbor, the new playground and park and Gallagher Pier.

So to the project critics and Giacalone I say, where is your $100 million investment in the Outer Harbor? Thank you, Developer Gerald Buchheit for your tenacity in this project.

Gary Bajdas

Derby