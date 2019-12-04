Letter: Public should press reforms to the party selection process

Both major political parties are skewed by extremes that ignore their majorities. Majorities in both parties support robust infrastructure, such as roads, water, energy and a healthy environment. Majorities in both parties support basic education, medical care and a safety net that protects against starvation and homelessness. Majorities in both parties support reasonable and fair taxes. Majorities in both parties support government that protects against foreign attack and domestic crime. Majorities in both parties support economic opportunity based on ability and oppose discrimination. And yes, there is disagreement on exactly what all this means, and how to achieve it.

Majorities in both parties realize “Robin Hood” giveaways are unsustainable. Majorities in both parties realize that politicians who inflame prejudice are self-serving demagogues. Majorities in both parties realize that we need two strong parties, since one-party rule inevitably leads to corruption.

Neither existing party’s extreme is good for the country. We must all demand that each party’s candidate selection process no longer favors extremes. Candidate selection processes must be revised to represent the views of the party’s majority. This complex problem that must be solved without infringing on freedom of speech, or discouraging innovative ideas. Let us all press our representatives to reform the selection process.

Larry Beanan

Tonawanda