Letter: Police officer deserves compensation for stroke

Are you kidding me! A police officer reports to work physically ready and receives his daily assignment and proceeds accordingly. Later that day he responds to a call in the Ferry-Fillmore District of a fight in progress. Supposedly after arriving on scene in the Ferry-Fillmore District he returns to his cruiser and feels ill.

When his fellow officers become aware of the situation, they immediately transport the officer to the hospital. He is ultimately diagnosed as having a stroke and is now permanently disabled.

Now the city claims the stroke is not job related. But if he died, it would have been service connected. This claim is so absurd it’s hard to comprehend. No response from City Hall or our esteemed Mayor Byron W. Brown. Maybe he isn’t aware of the situation, time will tell. I’m sure the police union would love to hear his honor’s take on this situation.

I have read many articles concerning police officers and the stress involved in their jobs on the streets. Studies show how an officer’s heart rate and blood pressure increase measurably whenever responding to any emergency call. Also, the life expectancy of officers is shorter than the average citizen due to the prolonged stress and dangers of the officers’ service on the streets.

Hopefully this situation is resolved in the officer’s favor. It sure seems like a no-brainer. But when politicians and lawyers are involved in a situation not benefiting themselves nothing is a sure thing.

To all of Buffalo’s police officers, keep the faith. Hopefully sanity will prevail, and the City of Buffalo will do the humane and right thing for this officer and his family.

Phil Ryan

Buffalo