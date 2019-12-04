Letter: Benson cartoon on Clinton crosses the line for reader

I know that an editorial page has to allow for all points of view. I have recently learned that God put an individual in the Oval Office who exhibits few qualities that make someone a good human being. I was raised to believe that honesty, integrity, character and empathy were among those qualities. Call me crazy.

I have seen cartoons by Lisa Benson for some time now which have left me wondering if she has missed the shredding of alliances, the lying, bordering on pathological, the public admiration of ruthless dictators, the pre-election promises of draining the “swamp” (how many of Trump’s inner circle are in jail with more to follow), etc. But a recent one which featured Hillary Clinton being encouraged by a public uproar to “Go Away!” made me put pen to paper.

Even though she lost in the 2016 election by falling short of the electoral votes, nobody has continued to drag her name out into the public eye more than President Trump and his followers. So Lisa, if you’re really tired of Hillary, perhaps you should focus on those are more concerned about personal gain than country. I assume you’ll be going after Ukraine pretty soon. After all, it was them, not Russia… Right?

Len Butski

Lewiston