LAUZONIS, Richard J.

LAUZONIS - Richard J. Of Lewiston, Ny, December 2, 2019, age 76. Husband of Lynn (Huckins) Lauzonis; father of Mary Anne Lauzonis-Harvey of North Tonawanda, and Michael (Donna) Lauzonis of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandfather of Ashleigh, Trey, Nikolas, Savannah and Jessica; brother of Joseph (Barbara) Lauzonis and Joyce (Craig) Warner; son of the late Joseph and Helen (Rybarczyk) Lauzonis; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Richard retired from the NYS power Authority in 2005 after 25 years. Friends may call at the Hardison Funeral Homes, Inc., N. Fourth and Ridge Sts., Lewiston on Friday, December 6th from 4-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Upper Mountain Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance Fund. For condolences, please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com