KEISER - John L. Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie "Sally" (nee Trowbridge) Keiser; devoted father of Donna (Mickey) Licht, Anthony (late Judy) Keiser, Dorene (Eugene) Bruce, Robert Keiser and the late John Keiser; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Elmer and Beulah Keiser, dear brother of Dorothy (Daniel) Green, Hank (late Barb) Keiser and the late Clifford Keiser and Betty Hawkins; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, from 3-8 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery on Saturday at 12 noon. Online condolences www.lombardofuneral.com