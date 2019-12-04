Deaths Death Notices
KAZMIERCZAK, Dolores M. (Semeraski)
Kazmierczak - Dolores (nee Semeraski)
December 1, 2019 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard; Cherished mother of Rick (Debbie), Kenneth (Beth DelGenio) and Ron (Jill) Kazmierczak; devoted grandmother of six; loving sister of Victoria (Raymond) Dzierba and the late Eleanor Crossman and late Valerie (late Frank) Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5th at 10 AM at St. John XXIII Church 1 Arcade Street, Buffalo, NY 14224. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dolores's memory to Mercy Hospital Foundation. Online condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com.
