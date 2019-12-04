HUCKINS, Ruth A. (Campbell)

HUCKINS - Ruth A. (nee Campbell)

Age 87, of North Tonawanda, December 2, 2019 in Our Lady of Peace Nursing Home, Lewiston. She was of devout faith and a long time member of Greenwood Methodist Church. Beloved wife of Earl C. Huckins; mother of Jodi (Ron) Mrzygut, Virginia (Gary) Street, step-mother of Carl (Lynn) Huckins and Karen (Robert) Webber; grandmother of Staci Patterson, Joshua (Rayana) Patterson, Scott Mrzygut, Brian (Birdie) Street, Anthony (Meghan) Treis, Amanda (Lucas) Morgan, Aimee (Dave) Zielinski, and Andrew (Natalia) Treis; sister of Marie Fye, Dale (Linda) Campbell, sister-in-law of Blanche (the late Glenn) Campbell, and is also survived by great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Dr., in the Town of Tonawanda on Friday from 12-1 PM, where funeral services will held at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenwood Methodist Church, 2729 Main Street, Greenwood, NY 14839. Guest register available at FrettholdFuneralHome.com