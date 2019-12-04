HOWELLS, Patricia B. (Castleton)

December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin F. Howells; mother of Beverly (Louis) Kubala, William (Kathleen) Howells, Pamela Howells (James Inman), and the late Deborah M. (William) Inman; grandmother of Amanda (Justin) Zanner, Robyn White-Thomson, Amy (BJ) Nienhaus, Kathryn (Christopher) Marzec, Kellie (Paul) Faragiano, Nicole (Philip) McGuiney, Jason (Kristen) Bray, Brian (Cathryn) Bray, and Eric (Tiffany) Bray; great-grandmother of 21; aunt to many nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces. Family and friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 9:30 AM at St. Andrew's Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.