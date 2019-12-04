GOODWIN, Julia A. (Vinovrski)

December 2, 2019, of Grand Island. Mother of Teresa (Jerrett) Fancher and Kristina (Timothy) Powers. Survived by seven brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by one brother and one sister. Friends may call Thursday, 3-7 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 AM at St. Stephen's Church (Old Church). Julia was a teacher to hundreds of students over her 20 year career. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com