From Kong to Babe, familiar faces fill new TCM Big Screen Classics lineup

The TCM Big Screen Classics film series returns for 2020 with 14 movies ranging from the fiercely enormous (“King Kong”) to the adorably small (“Babe”), two films directed by Steven Spielberg and eight movies celebrating notable anniversaries.

Here’s a look at the full schedule with dates (times are to be announced). Locally, the movies will again be shown in Regal Elmwood and Transit, with at least one showing of each film also scheduled for the Dipson Amherst Theatre (3500 Elmwood Ave.). The Dipson screening times have been announced and are listed.

January

“An American in Paris” (1951). This Oscar winner is a gorgeous feast of color and music on the big screen as director and choreographer Gene Kelly plays a “starving” artist who is tempted by a wealthy benefactor (Nina Foch), but is in love with a young store clerk (Leslie Caron) engaged to another.

Times: Sunday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 22. Showing at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at Dipson Amherst.

February

“Love Story” (1970). Ryan O’Neal and Ali McGraw are the ill-fated young lovers in this adaptation of the Erich Segal novel that defined tearjerker for decades and emblazed the phrase “Love means never having to say you’re sorry” in our psyche - T-shirts everywhere. A 50th anniversary screening.

Times: Sunday, Feb. 9 and Wednesday, Feb. 12. Showing 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Dipson Amherst.

“The Color Purple” (1985). Steven Spielberg went into an “adult phase” with this adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama that details 40 years in the life of an African American woman who suffered from abuse, poverty and other injustices. Whoopi Goldberg won a Golden Globe for Best Actress. 35th anniversary showing.

Times: 5 p.m. Feb. 23. Showing at 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Dipson Amherst.

March

“King Kong” (1933). A film crew gets more than it bargained for when it tracks down Kong, king of the jungle who promptly falls in love with Fay Wray.

Times: Sunday, March 15. Showing at 1 p.m. March 15 at Dipson Amherst.

April

“A League of Their Own” (1992). Penny Marshall directs a great cast of women (and Tom Hanks) in this comedy-drama based on the real All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. With Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell, Madonna, Lori Petty.

Times: Sunday, April 26; Monday, April 27; and Wednesday, April 29. Showing at 7 p.m. April 29 at Dipson Amherst.

May

“Airplane!” (1980). It may be turning 40 in 2020, but the jokes haven’t grown old in this spoof of disaster movies in the sky. Starring Leslie Nielsen, Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves and Otto. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Times: Sunday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 20. Showing at 7 p.m. May 20 at Dipson Amherst.

June

“Annie” (1982). Such great film pedigree for a musical about a little redhaired orphan as John Huston directs Albert Finney, Carol Burnett and Aileen Quinn.

Times: Sunday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 17. Showing at 7 p.m. June 17 at Dipson Amherst.

July

“The Blues Brothers” (1980). Jake and Elwood (John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd) are on a mission from God to save their former school with the help of musical greats Cab Calloway, James Brown and Chaka Khan. Directed by John Landis. A 40th anniversary screening.

Times: Sunday, June 28 and Wednesday, July 1. Showing at 7 p.m. July 1 at Dipson Amherst.

“Ghost” (1990). Patrick Swayze returns in ghostly form to help his love (Demi Moore) move on with her life and protect her from danger. Whoopi Goldberg won a best supporting actress Oscar for her role as an eccentric physic. A 30th anniversary screening.

Times: Sunday, July 19, and Wednesday, July 22. Showing at 7 p.m. July 22 at Dipson Amherst.

August

“Babe” (1995). Happy 25th birthday to Babe, the adorable talking pig who thinks he’s a dog. James Cromwell co-stars in this film co-written by George Miller of “Mad Max” fame.

Times: Sunday, Aug. 9 and Wednesday, Aug. 12. Showing at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Dipson Amherst.

September

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977). The natural grandeur of Devil’s Tower, the magnificence of the mother ship: Steven Spielberg’s powerful sci-fi film needs to be seen on the big screen to be fully appreciated. Richard Dreyfuss stars as the everyman who learns he has a higher caller; Melinda Dillon is the mother desperately searching for her child; Francois Truffaut is the French scientist.

Times: Sunday, Sept. 13, Monday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 17. Showing at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 and 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Dipson Amherst.

October

“Psycho” (1960). It’s been 60 years since Alfred Hitchcock first made people think twice about taking a shower. Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles and John Gavin star in this classic thriller.

Times: Sunday, Oct. 11, and Monday, Oct. 12. Showing at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Dipson Amherst.

November

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975). Jack Nicholson and Louis Fletcher lead the cast of this Milos Foreman drama set in mental institution. It was only the second film to win the big five Oscars: picture, director, actor, actress and screenplay. A 45th anniversary screening.

Times: Sunday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 9. Showing at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Dipson Amherst.

December

“Fiddler on the Roof” (1971). Enjoy the tradition of this beloved musical of stage and screen. Topol stars as Tevye, a poor milkman trying to marry off three of his daughters while keeping Jewish traditions.

Times: Sunday, Dec. 13 and Monday, Dec. 14. Showing 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Dipson Amherst.