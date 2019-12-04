Former Erie County SPCA chief to inspect Niagara SPCA

Almost eight years ago, Barbara Carr's scathing report on conditions at the SPCA of Niagara led to the ouster of its board of directors and top management.

She's been asked to go back.

The former director of the SPCA Serving Erie County will inspect the Wheatfield shelter after Christmas to determine whether the agency is mistreating animals, as some local activists and former board members claim.

The SPCA of Niagara hired the New York State Animal Protection Federation to inspect the shelter "in order to be totally transparent and to silence our critics," Susan Agnello-Eberwein, board president of the Niagara SPCA, wrote on the organization's Facebook page.

Libby Post, the executive director of the federation, said Wednesday that Carr is a consultant to the federation, a not-for-profit agency that lobbies state government on behalf of animal shelters.

"I would have great hope for this. Barbara Carr is nobody's fool," said Jennifer R. Pitarresi, one of three board members who quit Nov. 13 to protest the work of Agnello-Eberwein and Timothy G. Brennan, the SPCA's executive director.

Post also will take part in the inspection, which she said is scheduled for Dec. 26 to 28.

During the three-day visit, Carr will concentrate on animal care and conditions, while Post will work on questions surrounding the work of the SPCA board. Post said they also will meet with critics of the SPCA.

The SPCA of Niagara will pay the federation for the inspection, Post said. The amount has not yet been determined.

"Barbara is a professional. She deserves to be compensated for her time," Post said. "She's done a lot of work with shelters, and while she's tough, it's for the love of animals."

Whether the resulting report is made public is up to the SPCA, Post said. Agnello-Eberwein's Facebook post said, "We look forward to sharing the results of this assessment with you in the near future."

Last month, animal activists in Niagara County, including Brennan's predecessor, Amy L. Lewis, criticized shelter management, citing several cases of what they say were unjustified euthanasia and poor veterinary care.

Brennan has confirmed that four dogs were euthanized, one of them in a kennel instead of the clinic, without reference to the SPCA's euthanasia committee. He said the deaths were justified because the dogs were dangerous or ill.

There were also complaints from the rescue community that a distemper outbreak among kittens in the shelter in September was mishandled, leading to needless feline deaths.

Brennan has said a Nov. 18 inspection by two agents of the state Department of Agriculture and Markets showed no care violations. The only issue found was that three people from outside the area who adopted animals should have been required to obtain licenses from the Town of Wheatfield.

"Nothing egregious. It was paperwork, which had nothing to do with animal care," Post said. But she also said, "The purview of state inspectors is limited."