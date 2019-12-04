Five UB football players earn first-team All-Mid-American Conference

University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson was one of five Bulls who earned first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors when the league announced its season awards on Wednesday. Twelve UB players earned first-team, second-team or third-team all-MAC honors, which is a program record.

Patterson, a sophomore, set a single-season school record of 1,626 rushing yards and a single-season school record of 17 rushing touchdowns. He ran for six touchdowns Friday in a 49-7 win against Bowling Green, a single-game MAC record.

Patterson was also named MAC Freshman of the Year and to the All-MAC second team last season. Joining Patterson as All-MAC first-team selections are offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk, defensive ends Taylor Riggins and Malcolm Koonce and safety Joey Banks.

Ksiezarczyk, a West Seneca East graduate and a redshirt senior, is a left tackle who helped UB’s offensive line become one of its most efficient units. UB’s offensive line opened holes for running backs Patterson and Kevin Marks (1,008 rushing yards), who combined for 2,634 of UB’s 3,051 rushing yards. UB is the only team in the country with two running backs who have at least 1,000 yards rushing this season.

UB’s offensive line has also allowed only eight sacks this season, which leads the MAC and is second in the country. The Bulls allowed only three sacks in its eight conference games, and last allowed a sack in a 43-14 win Nov. 2 at Eastern Michigan.

Riggins, a redshirt junior, leads the MAC with 8.5 sacks and has 44 tackles, including 10 for loss. Koonce, a junior, is tied for second in the conference with seven sacks and has 29 tackles with nine for loss.

Banks, a senior, leads UB in tackles with 76 and has a team-high three interceptions.

Riggins, Koonce and Banks are part of a defense that leads the MAC in several statistical categories, including total defense (293.1 yards per game), rushing defense (95.33 yards per game), pass defense (197.8 yards per game), scoring defense (22.3) and sacks (38).

The Bulls are also sixth in the nation in rushing defense and ninth in total defense.

Five Bulls received second-team honors: right tackle Kayode Awosika, left tackle Paul Nosworthy, defensive end Ledarius Mack, linebacker Kadofi Wright and safety Tyrone Hill.

Wide receiver Antonio Nunn and defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka were named to the third team.

The Bulls (7-5) face Charlotte (7-5) in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 20 in Nassau.

2019 MAC Specialty Award Winners

Coach of the Year: Jim McElwain, Central Michigan

Offensive Player of the Year: RB LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan

Defensive Player of the Year: OLB Treshaun Hayward, Western Michigan

Special Teams Player of the Year: K Matthew Trickett, Kent State

Freshman of the Year: QB Brett Gabbert, Miami

Vern Smith Leadership Award Winner: RB LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan

2019 FIRST TEAM ALL-MAC

2019 All-MAC First Team Offense

Position – Name - School

Quarterback – Nathan Rourke, Ohio +#

Offensive Linemen – Danny Pinter, Ball State

Offensive Linemen – Luke Juriga, Western Michigan &#

Offensive Lineman – Jordan Steckler, Northern Illinois

Offensive Linemen – Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo +

Offensive Linemen – Tommy Doyle, Miami

Tight End – Giovanni Ricci, Western Michigan %

Wide Receiver – Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan

Wide Receiver – Justin Hall, Ball State %#

Wide Receiver – Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Wide Receiver – JaCorey Sullivan, Central Michigan

Running Back – LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan &

Running Back – Jaret Patterson, Buffalo +

Placekicker – Matt Trickett, Kent State &

2019 All-MAC First Team Defense

Position – Name - School

Outside Linebacker – Treshaun Hayward, Western Michigan

Outside Linebacker – Troy Brown, Central Michigan

Inside Linebacker – Jacob White, Ball State %

Inside Linebacker – John Lako, Akron %

Down Lineman – Sean Adesanya, Central Michigan

Down Lineman – Taylor Riggins, Buffalo

Down Lineman – Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo

Down Lineman – Doug Costin, Miami +

Defensive Back – Joey Banks, Buffalo

Defensive Back – Javon Hagan, Ohio &#*

Defensive Back – Vince Calhoun, Eastern Michigan %^

Defensive Back – Antonio Phillips, Ball State

Punter – Kyle Kramer, Miami %

2019 All-MAC First Team Specialists

Position – Name - School

Kickoff Return Specialist – Keith Mixon Jr., Western Michigan

Punt Return Specialist – Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan

2019 SECOND TEAM ALL-MAC

2019 All-MAC Second Team Offense

Position – Name - School

Quarterback – Mike Glass III, Eastern Michigan

Offensive Lineman – Austen Pleasants, Ohio

Offensive Lineman – Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan

Offensive Lineman – Kayode Awosika, Buffalo

Offensive Lineman – Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan

Offensive Lineman – Paul Nosworthy, Buffalo

Tight End – Tony Poljan, Central Michigan

Wide Receiver – Riley Miller, Ball State +

Wide Receiver – Arthur Jackson, Eastern Michigan

Wide Receiver – Bryce Mitchell, Toledo

Wide Receiver – Quintin Morris, Bowling Green

Running Back – Bryant Koback, Toledo

Running Back – Caleb Huntley, Ball State

Placekicker – Sam Sloman, Miami

2019 All-MAC Second Team Defense

Position – Name - School

Outside Linebacker – Brody Hoying, Eastern Michigan %@ (as defensive back)

Outside Linebacker – Kadofi Wright, Buffalo

Inside Linebacker – Michael Oliver, Central Michigan

Inside Linebacker – Drake Spears, Western Michigan

Down Lineman – Ali Fayad, Western Michigan

Down Lineman – Jack Heflin, Northern Illinois %

Down Lineman – Ledarius Mack, Buffalo

Down Lineman – Kameron Butler, Miami

Defensive Back – Jamal Parker, Kent State

Defensive Back – Mykelti Williams, Northern Illinois +

Defensive Back – Amechi Uzodinma, Ball State

Defensive Back – Tyrone Hill, Buffalo

Punter – Michael Farkas, Ohio &!

2019 All-MAC Second Team Specialists

Position – Name - School

Kickoff Return Specialist – Malik Dunner, Ball State %^

Punt Return Specialist – Maurice Thomas, Miami

2019 THIRD TEAM ALL-MAC

2019 All-MAC Third Team Offense

Position – Name - School

Quarterback – Jon Wassink, Western Michigan

Offensive Lineman – Nick Rosi, Toledo

Offensive Lineman – Danny Godlevske, Miami %

Offensive Lineman – Curtis Blackwell, Ball State

Offensive Lineman – Marques Grimes, Ohio

Offensive Lineman – Steven Hayes, Ohio

Tight End – Mitchell Brinkman, Northern Illinois

Wide Receiver – Isaiah McKoy, Kent State

Wide Receiver – Antonio Nunn, Buffalo

Wide Receiver – Mike Carrigan, Kent State

Wide Receiver – Dylan Drummond, Eastern Michigan

Running Back – Jonathan Ward, Central Michigan

Running Back – Tre Harbison, Northern Illinois +

Placekicker – John Richardson, Northern Illinois

2019 All-MAC Third Team Defense

Position – Name - School

Outside Linebacker – Myles Reid, Miami

Outside Linebacker – Kholbe Coleman, Bowling Green

Inside Linebacker – Kobie Beltram, Eastern Michigan

Inside Linebacker – Jaylin Thomas, Ball State

Down Lineman – Jamal Hines, Toledo

Down Lineman – Chibueze Onwuka, Buffalo

Down Lineman – Theo Majette, Kent State

Down Lineman – Robi Stuart, Central Michigan

Defensive Back – Alvin Davis, Akron &#

Defensive Back – Emmanuel Rugamba, Miami

Defensive Back – Patrick Lupro, Western Michigan

Defensive Back – Kevin McGill, Eastern Michigan +

Punter – Derek Adams, Kent State

2019 All-MAC Third Team Specialists

Position – Name - School

Kickoff Return Specialist – DL Knock, Ohio

Punt Return Specialist – Keith Mixon Jr., Western Michigan

& 2018 First-Team All-MAC

+ 2018 Second-Team All-MAC

% 2018 Third-Team All-MAC

@ 2017 First-Team All-MAC

# 2017 Second-Team All-MAC

^ 2017 Third-Team All-MAC

= 2016 First-Team All-MAC

* 2016 Second-Team All-MAC

! 2016 Third-Team All-MAC