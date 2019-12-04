Five UB football players earn first-team All-Mid-American Conference

University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson was one of five Bulls who earned first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors when the league announced its season awards on Wednesday. Twelve UB players earned first-team, second-team or third-team all-MAC honors, which is a program record.
Patterson, a sophomore, set a single-season school record of 1,626 rushing yards and a single-season school record of 17 rushing touchdowns. He ran for six touchdowns Friday in a 49-7 win against Bowling Green, a single-game MAC record.
Patterson was also named MAC Freshman of the Year and to the All-MAC second team last season. Joining Patterson as All-MAC first-team selections are offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk, defensive ends Taylor Riggins and Malcolm Koonce and safety Joey Banks.
Ksiezarczyk, a West Seneca East graduate and a redshirt senior, is a left tackle who helped UB’s offensive line become one of its most efficient units. UB’s offensive line opened holes for running backs Patterson and Kevin Marks (1,008 rushing yards), who combined for 2,634 of UB’s 3,051 rushing yards. UB is the only team in the country with two running backs who have at least 1,000 yards rushing this season.
UB’s offensive line has also allowed only eight sacks this season, which leads the MAC and is second in the country. The Bulls allowed only three sacks in its eight conference games, and last allowed a sack in a 43-14 win Nov. 2 at Eastern Michigan.
Riggins, a redshirt junior, leads the MAC with 8.5 sacks and has 44 tackles, including 10 for loss. Koonce, a junior, is tied for second in the conference with seven sacks and has 29 tackles with nine for loss.
Banks, a senior, leads UB in tackles with 76 and has a team-high three interceptions.
Riggins, Koonce and Banks are part of a defense that leads the MAC in several statistical categories, including total defense (293.1 yards per game), rushing defense (95.33 yards per game), pass defense (197.8 yards per game), scoring defense (22.3) and sacks (38).
The Bulls are also sixth in the nation in rushing defense and ninth in total defense.
Five Bulls received second-team honors: right tackle Kayode Awosika, left tackle Paul Nosworthy, defensive end Ledarius Mack, linebacker Kadofi Wright and safety Tyrone Hill.
Wide receiver Antonio Nunn and defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka were named to the third team.
The Bulls (7-5) face Charlotte (7-5) in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 20 in Nassau.
2019 MAC Specialty Award Winners
Coach of the Year: Jim McElwain, Central Michigan
Offensive Player of the Year: RB LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan
Defensive Player of the Year: OLB Treshaun Hayward, Western Michigan
Special Teams Player of the Year: K Matthew Trickett, Kent State
Freshman of the Year: QB Brett Gabbert, Miami
Vern Smith Leadership Award Winner: RB LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan
2019 FIRST TEAM ALL-MAC
2019 All-MAC First Team Offense
Position – Name - School
Quarterback – Nathan Rourke, Ohio +#
Offensive Linemen – Danny Pinter, Ball State
Offensive Linemen – Luke Juriga, Western Michigan &#
Offensive Lineman – Jordan Steckler, Northern Illinois
Offensive Linemen – Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo +
Offensive Linemen – Tommy Doyle, Miami
Tight End – Giovanni Ricci, Western Michigan %
Wide Receiver – Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan
Wide Receiver – Justin Hall, Ball State %#
Wide Receiver – Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
Wide Receiver – JaCorey Sullivan, Central Michigan
Running Back – LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan &
Running Back – Jaret Patterson, Buffalo +
Placekicker – Matt Trickett, Kent State &
2019 All-MAC First Team Defense
Position – Name - School
Outside Linebacker – Treshaun Hayward, Western Michigan
Outside Linebacker – Troy Brown, Central Michigan
Inside Linebacker – Jacob White, Ball State %
Inside Linebacker – John Lako, Akron %
Down Lineman – Sean Adesanya, Central Michigan
Down Lineman – Taylor Riggins, Buffalo
Down Lineman – Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo
Down Lineman – Doug Costin, Miami +
Defensive Back – Joey Banks, Buffalo
Defensive Back – Javon Hagan, Ohio &#*
Defensive Back – Vince Calhoun, Eastern Michigan %^
Defensive Back – Antonio Phillips, Ball State
Punter – Kyle Kramer, Miami %
2019 All-MAC First Team Specialists
Position – Name - School
Kickoff Return Specialist – Keith Mixon Jr., Western Michigan
Punt Return Specialist – Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan
2019 SECOND TEAM ALL-MAC
2019 All-MAC Second Team Offense
Position – Name - School
Quarterback – Mike Glass III, Eastern Michigan
Offensive Lineman – Austen Pleasants, Ohio
Offensive Lineman – Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan
Offensive Lineman – Kayode Awosika, Buffalo
Offensive Lineman – Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan
Offensive Lineman – Paul Nosworthy, Buffalo
Tight End – Tony Poljan, Central Michigan
Wide Receiver – Riley Miller, Ball State +
Wide Receiver – Arthur Jackson, Eastern Michigan
Wide Receiver – Bryce Mitchell, Toledo
Wide Receiver – Quintin Morris, Bowling Green
Running Back – Bryant Koback, Toledo
Running Back – Caleb Huntley, Ball State
Placekicker – Sam Sloman, Miami
2019 All-MAC Second Team Defense
Position – Name - School
Outside Linebacker – Brody Hoying, Eastern Michigan %@ (as defensive back)
Outside Linebacker – Kadofi Wright, Buffalo
Inside Linebacker – Michael Oliver, Central Michigan
Inside Linebacker – Drake Spears, Western Michigan
Down Lineman – Ali Fayad, Western Michigan
Down Lineman – Jack Heflin, Northern Illinois %
Down Lineman – Ledarius Mack, Buffalo
Down Lineman – Kameron Butler, Miami
Defensive Back – Jamal Parker, Kent State
Defensive Back – Mykelti Williams, Northern Illinois +
Defensive Back – Amechi Uzodinma, Ball State
Defensive Back – Tyrone Hill, Buffalo
Punter – Michael Farkas, Ohio &!
2019 All-MAC Second Team Specialists
Position – Name - School
Kickoff Return Specialist – Malik Dunner, Ball State %^
Punt Return Specialist – Maurice Thomas, Miami
2019 THIRD TEAM ALL-MAC
2019 All-MAC Third Team Offense
Position – Name - School
Quarterback – Jon Wassink, Western Michigan
Offensive Lineman – Nick Rosi, Toledo
Offensive Lineman – Danny Godlevske, Miami %
Offensive Lineman – Curtis Blackwell, Ball State
Offensive Lineman – Marques Grimes, Ohio
Offensive Lineman – Steven Hayes, Ohio
Tight End – Mitchell Brinkman, Northern Illinois
Wide Receiver – Isaiah McKoy, Kent State
Wide Receiver – Antonio Nunn, Buffalo
Wide Receiver – Mike Carrigan, Kent State
Wide Receiver – Dylan Drummond, Eastern Michigan
Running Back – Jonathan Ward, Central Michigan
Running Back – Tre Harbison, Northern Illinois +
Placekicker – John Richardson, Northern Illinois
2019 All-MAC Third Team Defense
Position – Name - School
Outside Linebacker – Myles Reid, Miami
Outside Linebacker – Kholbe Coleman, Bowling Green
Inside Linebacker – Kobie Beltram, Eastern Michigan
Inside Linebacker – Jaylin Thomas, Ball State
Down Lineman – Jamal Hines, Toledo
Down Lineman – Chibueze Onwuka, Buffalo
Down Lineman – Theo Majette, Kent State
Down Lineman – Robi Stuart, Central Michigan
Defensive Back – Alvin Davis, Akron &#
Defensive Back – Emmanuel Rugamba, Miami
Defensive Back – Patrick Lupro, Western Michigan
Defensive Back – Kevin McGill, Eastern Michigan +
Punter – Derek Adams, Kent State
2019 All-MAC Third Team Specialists
Position – Name - School
Kickoff Return Specialist – DL Knock, Ohio
Punt Return Specialist – Keith Mixon Jr., Western Michigan
& 2018 First-Team All-MAC
+ 2018 Second-Team All-MAC
% 2018 Third-Team All-MAC
@ 2017 First-Team All-MAC
# 2017 Second-Team All-MAC
^ 2017 Third-Team All-MAC
= 2016 First-Team All-MAC
* 2016 Second-Team All-MAC
! 2016 Third-Team All-MAC
Story topics: All-MAC/ Mid-American Conference/ UB football/ University at Buffalo football
Share this article