Fire causes damage to Furnas Hall at UB North

Firefighters in Amherst responded to a small fire Wednesday on the seventh floor of Furnas Hall on the University at Buffalo's North Campus, according to a spokesman for the university.

John DellaContrada, UB spokesman, said the fire was extinguished by firefighters and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused damage to the seventh floor and water damage to the sixth floor of the building, he said.

The cause of the fire had yet to be determined.

The university's official site for emergency planning and procedures, UB Alerts, post a tweet late Wednesday that said Furnas Hall is closed until further notice because of the fire.

Furnas Hall is a 10-story building that houses departments of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at UB.