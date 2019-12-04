Feds deny third application for DL&W funding

Transit planners are now 0-for-3 trying to obtain $25 million from the federal government to extend Metro Rail into the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad Terminal and transform its vacant second floor into a public market and gathering space.

The U.S. Department of Transportation last month again denied the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority’s application for a federal grant, delivering a major blow to completion plans slated for late 2021.

NFTA Executive Director Kimberley A. Minkel called the rejection a “disappointment.”

But she vowed to reprogram for the DL&W its new pot of capital funds supplied by New York State and to seek other sources of funding.

“One way or another we will complete this project,” she said.

Washington ignored all 22 New York State applications for BUILD, or Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, grants in its latest round, including an $18 million request from the City of Buffalo aimed at returning vehicular traffic to Main Street.

That project is now on hold.

Minkel said the DOT has always called its application a “good project” but has signaled its preference for rural efforts over urban transit.

“It’s the first time for New York State that there has been no funding,” she said. “It’s because this administration puts less emphasis on transit and more on roads and bridges. It’s disappointing.”

Work to reconfigure track and overhead wires leading to the Metro Rail Yard and Shops complex on the DL&W’s ground floor is underway as part of an overall $46 million project. The $20.5 million reconfiguration will feature a new Metro Rail stop on the Buffalo River side of the station, aiming to return rail passenger traffic to the facility for the first time since the Erie Lackawanna Railroad ceased service there in 1962.

The project also aims to provide access for Metro Rail passengers and others to its cavernous second floor, where the Savarino Companies development firm has proposed a public market and other uses for 80,000 square feet of internal and 60,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Minkel said the NFTA can identify $19 million it requested from Buffalo Billion funds that Albany has already earmarked for the project. Though that leaves the authority short about $6 million, she insists work can basically proceed.

“The $6 million we identified as nice to have but not essential,” she said, adding that other sources must now fund “amenities” such as fixtures, flooring and lighting components.

New York State earlier this year established a five-year, $100 million program to fix deterioration in the aging Metro Rail, upstate New York’s only rail transit system. Now, Minkel said, some of those needs must now be deferred in favor of the DL&W.

“It’s not an ideal situation,” she said. “If we had that money, it could be used on other NFTA capital needs. But it certainly will not affect the safety of the system.”

Now, planned projects to replace track and wires in the subway may be delayed but eventually completed, Minkel said. The authority will explore other options to fill the $6 million hole at the DL&W, she added, including private foundations, historic tax credits and “other opportunities down the road.”

Sen. Charles E. Schumer and Rep. Brian Higgins have championed all three applications to Washington for the grants, as did Rep. Chris Collins before he left office. Higgins views no political motives behind the administration's rejection, labeling the situation one of "supply and demand."

He noted that in 2019, Washington approved only 8% of 666 applications from 35 states. That's because the BUILD grant program was funded at $1.5 billion in 2018, but received only $900 million this year.

"It's the failure of the administration and Congress to do an infrastructure bill," he said, "and that placed greater demand on a program with fewer resources."

"One thing with a clear consensus is the need for an infrastructure bill," he added. "If that had been done this year, we would be having a very different conversation."

Higgins is sticking to his earlier criticism of the NFTA, contending it failed to make the DL&W project attractive enough to draw developer interest beyond Savarino.

“It was unrealistic of them to issue an RFP without addressing the difficulty of access to that site," he said Tuesday. "It's incumbent on the owner – the NFTA – to make the improvements necessary to make the second floor viable."

Meanwhile, developer Samuel J. Savarino said the setback should not affect his proposal for a public market, museum, artist studios, food hall, first-floor waterfront cafe, shared community kitchen, space for public events and the Metro Rail station. He emphasized he has reached no deal with the NFTA for the space, but believes plans for stairs, escalators and elevators to the second floor with funds already in hand will allow him to proceed should his proposal be accepted.

His proposal represented the only response to the NFTA’s request for proposals.

“The request for proposals was not conditional, so I wouldn’t say it affects our proposal,” Savarino said.

By combining myriad elements, the DL&W could emerge as a multiuse destination and gain the purpose its second floor has lacked for almost six decades, Savarino said.

His plans also fit the “lighter, quicker, cheaper” concept guiding Inner Harbor development after planners discarded megaproject ideas such as a Bass Pro Shops store for Canalside, the developer said.

In October, when only two federal grant applications had been denied, Minkel acknowledged that had the latest effort proven successful, the NFTA might have implemented more infrastructure improvements and more developers other than Savarino might have responded. But she also said the authority forged ahead because it was important to keep the project moving.

Higgins, meanwhile, acknowledged Washington's current partisan atmosphere surrounding the impeachment inquiry involving President Trump and other issues. But he remains confident the administration and Congress will address the need for an infrastructure program to fund projects like the DL&W within the next 12 months.

"We have to do a better job, and that includes me," he said. "This is an issue that transcends partisanship. But the current situation makes it very difficult to get something big and bold done."