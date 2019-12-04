FALTISCO, Dorothy J.

FALTISCO - Dorothy J. December 2, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Stephen J. and Pauline (nee Sovinsky) Faltisko; dear sister of Joanne (Donald) Smith and the late Marie (late Frank) Metzger; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a retired grammar school teacher from the Orchard Park School System. The family will be present Thursday, December 5th, from 9:30 to 10 AM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME inc., 6170 W. Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY where a funeral service will follow at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com