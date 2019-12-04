Ex-UAW regional leader pleads guilty to corruption charges

Another former United Auto Workers official with local ties has pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

Joseph Ashton, 71, of Ocean View, N.J., was formerly director of Amherst-based UAW Region 9, and later became an UAW vice president at the union's Detroit headquarters. The charges stemmed from his time as a UAW vice president.

Ashton pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring with others to engage in "honest services fraud" by taking $250,000 in bribes and kickbacks from a UAW vendor and conspiring to launder the proceeds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 3.

The UAW said of Ashton's plea: “The crimes that Joe Ashton has plead guilty to are against everything we stand for as a union, demonstrate his self-interest, and signify his lack of respect for the oath he took to protect the sacred dues money of our UAW brothers and sisters."

Ashton served as Region 9 director from 2006 to 2010. The territory consists of Western and Central New York, New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania.

A top aide to Ashton, Jeffery Pietrzyk Sr. of Grand Island, previously pleaded guilty to corruption charges.