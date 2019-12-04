ERMER, Mary E. (Benty)

November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Thomas (Barbara), Mary Anne Wolbert, Janet (John) Stellrecht, Paul (Catherine), Daniel (Marlene), and the late John and Gerald Ermer; devoted grandmother of 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of the late Joseph, Cornelius, and Herbert Benty. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where prayers will be offered Saturday at 11:15, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Benedict's R.C. Church at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Beechwood/Blocher Foundation, 2235 Millersport Hwy., Getzville, NY 14068. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com