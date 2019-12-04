DURRELL, Maureen F.

DURRELL - Maureen F. December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert R. Durrell; devoted mother of Kevin (Kim) Durrell, Colleen (John) Daddario and John (Ashley) Durrell; loving grandmother of Chase, Toni and Brooklyn. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Friday for memorial visitations from 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory to American Diabetic Association. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com