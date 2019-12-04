DUNN, Joseph A., PhD

DUNN - Joseph A., Phd November 30, 2019. Beloved brother of Sarah (Vern) Anderson, Christopher Dunn, Margaret (Norman) Hutchison, and the late Joanne (Michael) Read; also survived by two nieces and two nephews. Family and friends may call on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Brothers of Mercy. Condolences may be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com