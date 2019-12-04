Def Leppard, Motley Crue lead quartet of rockers at New Era Field

A quartet of rock heavy hitters is headed to New Era Field as part of the 2020 "Stadium Tour." Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are collaborating for a summer stadium tour that heads into New Era Field at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13, 2o20.



Tickets are $49.50 to $149.50 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 via LiveNation.com and ticketmaster.com. Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets from 10 a.m. Dec. 10 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10. For details, visit citientertainment.com.

This tour will be at New Era Field just two days before the recently announced Billy Joel concert which takes place on Aug. 15. Previously, the most recent concert at New Era Field was Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "On the Run II" tour on Aug. 18, 2018.

Concerts returned to New Era Field in 2015 after a 14-year absence. In addition to the Beyoncé and Jay-Z show, recent concerts have included the Rolling Stones (July 11, 2015), One Direction (Sept. 3, 2015), Guns N' Roses (Aug. 16, 2017) and U2 (Sept. 5, 2017).

The "Stadium Tour" is especially notable for fans of Motley Crue since the band signed a "Cessation of Touring" agreement that would prohibit any future tours after its final tour in 2014-15.

“Legally, we can’t play again,” bassist Nikki Sixx told Rolling Stone backstage at a 2014 show in Denver. “The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

After the success of its Netflix biopic "The Dirt" and just in time for the 30th anniversary celebration of its "Dr. Feelgood" album, the band destroyed the contract and opened the way for this tour.

Def Leppard – Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick "Sav" Savage, Vivian Campbell and Rick Allen – is a 2019 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, selling more than 100 million albums worldwide.

Poison will be performing with its original lineup of Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett.

Opening the show is another member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – Joan Jett, the subject of the 2018 documentary, “Bad Reputation.”