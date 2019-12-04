Dealmakers: L.A. investment firm pays $4.9 million for 65 apartments

A 65-unit Hamburg apartment complex has been acquired by a Los Angeles investment firm for $4.9 million, in one of the largest commercial real estate deals in recent weeks.

Summit Equity Investments, of Studio City, Calif., purchased the Holiday Meadows Apartments at 121-125 Holiday Lane in Hamburg from Michael Lorigo's Holiday Meadows LLC.

The 56,650-square-foot complex includes eight two-story brick buildings, constructed in 1967 on just over 3.9 acres, with open parking, according to a listing brochure on Loopnet from Network One Realty. The renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments range in size from 650 to 900 square feet, with upgraded kitchens. Rents range from $800 to $975 per month.

Summit is a second-generation family office that buys and manages apartment properties in "strong, secondary markets throughout the U.S." The firm usually targets acquisitions of 200 or more units, valued at $10 million to $100 million, and currently has 22 properties in its portfolio, but is also seeking investors for three deals, including Holiday Meadows.

In other major deals: