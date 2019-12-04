COOPERSMITH, Gloria

COOPERSMITH - Gloria Of Getzville, NY, on December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome H. Coopersmith; devoted mother of Gary (Karen) Coopersmith, Laurie (Mark) Criden and Paul (Nancy) Coopersmith; loving grandmother of Jordan (Zoya) Coopersmith, Liza Coopersmith, Matthew (Erica) Dziomba, Amy (Andrew) Hahn, Sam and Sofie Coopersmith; great-grandmother of Taylor, Ava, Connor and Lia Mellon, Lulu and Vic Coopersmith, Sydney Hahn and Emilia Dziomba; sister of Sandy (Phyllis) Tendrick and the late Irving and Howard Tendrich. Funeral services will be held at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., Thursday at 11 AM. No Prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Hospice Buffalo or Temple Beth Zion. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. Family guestbook available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com