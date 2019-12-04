Contract awarded for repair of Tonawanda Creek Road in Clarence, closed since 2014

After a nearly six-year wait, work will begin in late winter or early spring to repair the closed portion of Tonawanda Creek Road in Clarence.

The Niagara County Legislature awarded a contract for the project Tuesday.

Clarence, of course, is in Erie County. But Niagara County was chosen to act as lead agency for a package of work that also involves shoring up the creek bank on the Lockport side of the stream and a repaving project on Tonawanda Creek Road in Pendleton, said Garret Meal, the Niagara County public works commissioner.

Union Concrete & Construction of West Seneca will be paid $7.26 million for the three-pronged project.

Meal said the money for the project came from state and federal sources.

Counting the cost of engineering and design work, the tab will reach about $9.5 million.

Tonawanda Creek Road in Clarence has been closed between Westphalinger and Northfield roads since June 2014 because of the erosion of about 600 feet of the nearby creek bank that undermined the stability of the road.

James Dussing, Clarence highway superintendent, said 12 homes and St. Stephen's United Church of Christ are located in the affected area. The closure has caused some residents of northern Clarence to take a detour to reach Transit Road, Dussing said.

Also, Greenwood Golf Course on Northfield Road has been affected by the detour, he said.

"We're very happy that some relief is coming to our residents," Dussing said. "All the residents, all the commuters that use the road have been impacted by it. It's a significant detour, two or three miles, to get all the way around."

On the Niagara County side of the creek, 1,000 feet of the bank along Tonawanda Creek Road North in the Town of Lockport side is threatened.

"Left unattended, that would undermine the road," Meal said.

It will be stabilized as part of the new project.

The Lockport work site is opposite the Lockwood Estates residential subdivision, a short distance west of the Clarence work site.

In Pendleton, about 2.5 miles of Tonawanda Creek Road will be repaved, between Campbell Boulevard and East Canal Road. Meal said that road is not threatened by the creek erosion, but residents have complained about the rough road.

In November 2016, Erie and Niagara County public works officials announced that Tonawanda Creek Road repairs were expected in 2020, as federal money had been promised then, although a long delay was part of the funding pledge.