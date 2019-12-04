CIGGIA, Mary A. (Muscarella)

CIGGIA - Mary A. (nee Muscarella)

San Diego, CA, formerly of Buffalo, NY November 22, 2019, at age 100. Loving mother of Donna and Charles Ciggia; grandmother of Carson; sister of the late Jack (late Geraldine), Angelo (late Frances), Angeline (late Santo) Miceli, Faye (late William) Mingarel, Josephine (late Bill) Max and Sam (late Mamie) Muscarella; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, 10 AM-1:30 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm. Entombment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com