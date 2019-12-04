CARPENTER, Judy L. (Sparkes)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 2, 2019. Devoted mother of John (Lynn) Sparkes; beloved life partner of Keith C. Holmes; loving daughter of the late Robert and Joyce Sparkes; dear sister of Michael Sparkes, David (Sherri) Sparkes, Nancy (Bill) Nikisher and Laura (Jim) Victor; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com