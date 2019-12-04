Share this article

BN Outdoor Calendar (Dec. 4, 2019)

Muzzleloader season opens in the Southern Zone on Monday, which also means crossbow. Late archery season opens as well. (Bill Hilts, Jr./Buffalo News)
Dec. 5 – Allied Sportsmen indoor 3D Archery League now underway at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. First line is 6:45 p.m. Second line is 7:30 p.m. Includes moving targets. Walk-ons welcome. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822.

Dec. 7-8 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Event Center, 11177 Main Street, Clarence. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5. www.nfgshows.com. Call Bruce at 542-9929 for more information.

Dec. 8 - Final day, Southern Zone regular big game season.

Dec. 9-17 - Late archery and muzzleloading seasons for the Southern Zone.

Dec. 10 – Second Amendment forever monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road (Route 425), Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Senator Rob Ortt.

Dec. 10 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Club’s Christmas meeting for delegates only at Josie’s, West Avenue, Lockport, starting at 6 p.m. Contact Chris Schotz at 731-1641.

Dec. 12 – Allied Sportsmen indoor 3D Archery League now underway at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. First line is 6:45 p.m. Second line is 7:30 p.m. Includes moving targets. Walk ons welcome. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822.

Dec. 12 – Joint meeting of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association and the Niagara County Fisheries Development Board at North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, starting at 7 p.m. Tentative guest speaker will be Steve Hurst, Chief of the Bureau of Fisheries for DEC.

Dec. 13 – Ten X Shooting Club Youth rifle shooting program for ages 9 through 20. New and first-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Membership is not required. Cost is $3 per night but no shooter is turned away. Call Matt Giansante at 622-0705 for more info.

Dec. 14 – Snowy owl search at Buffalo Harbor State Park with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 9-11 a.m. Pre-registration required. Call 585-457-3228.

Dec. 14 – Deadline for comments on the proposed Great Lakes fishing regulations changes.

Dec. 14 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. Trap, skeet and 5-Stand, followed by a Pot Luck Christmas dinner. Register by Dec. 11. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 for info.

Dec. 15 – Christmas Bird Count at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Dec. 16 – Niagara River Anglers Association annual Christmas party at the Sanborn Farm Museum, Route 31, Sanborn, starting at 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 – Deadline for awards nominations for the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs. For more information contact Federation president Chris Schotz at 731-1641.

Dec. 17 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 – Fin-Feather-Fur Conservation Society monthly meeting, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, starting at 7 p.m. Elections will be held.

Dec. 19 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club monthly meeting at the Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m., general meeting at 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at American Legion Post 735, 35 Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Fly tying at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. Meeting is open to all.

Dec. 21 – Fun facts with Kelly – winter birding edition at Reservoir State Park from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Dec. 21 – Christmas Bird Count at Knox Farm State Park from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Dec. 21 – Winter solstice hike at Knox Farm State Park from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Dec. 25 – Woodlawn Beach Christmas Bird Count from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Dec. 28 – Erie County Trappers Association Fur Handling seminar 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Collins Conservation Club, 2633 Conger Road, Collins. Free. Trap supplies and fur hats will be for sale. A fur buyer will be available after the demo. Call Patti at 337-2556 for more information.

Dec. 28 – Family Nature Quest: Winter Wildlife at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10:30 a.m. Call 683-5959 for details.

Dec. 28 – Home for the Holidays Sporting Clays Shoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Registration at 8:30 a.m. First squad at 9 a.m. Last squad at 2 p.m. 75 bird European start for $25. Call John Butcher at 628-2211 for more info.

Dec. 28 – Niagara Rapids Gulls on Goat Island with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration required. Call 585-457-3228.

Dec. 31 – Beaver Island Blizzard Bash from 10 a.m. to noon. Try the new lightweight Atlas snowshoes. Call 549-1050 to register.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least 3 weeks in advance.

