BN Outdoor Calendar (Dec. 4, 2019)

Dec. 5 – Allied Sportsmen indoor 3D Archery League now underway at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. First line is 6:45 p.m. Second line is 7:30 p.m. Includes moving targets. Walk-ons welcome. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822.

Dec. 7-8 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Event Center, 11177 Main Street, Clarence. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5. www.nfgshows.com. Call Bruce at 542-9929 for more information.

Dec. 8 - Final day, Southern Zone regular big game season.

Dec. 9-17 - Late archery and muzzleloading seasons for the Southern Zone.

Dec. 10 – Second Amendment forever monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road (Route 425), Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Senator Rob Ortt.

Dec. 10 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Club’s Christmas meeting for delegates only at Josie’s, West Avenue, Lockport, starting at 6 p.m. Contact Chris Schotz at 731-1641.

Dec. 12 – Allied Sportsmen indoor 3D Archery League now underway at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. First line is 6:45 p.m. Second line is 7:30 p.m. Includes moving targets. Walk ons welcome. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822.

Dec. 12 – Joint meeting of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association and the Niagara County Fisheries Development Board at North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, starting at 7 p.m. Tentative guest speaker will be Steve Hurst, Chief of the Bureau of Fisheries for DEC.

Dec. 13 – Ten X Shooting Club Youth rifle shooting program for ages 9 through 20. New and first-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Membership is not required. Cost is $3 per night but no shooter is turned away. Call Matt Giansante at 622-0705 for more info.

Dec. 14 – Snowy owl search at Buffalo Harbor State Park with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 9-11 a.m. Pre-registration required. Call 585-457-3228.

Dec. 14 – Deadline for comments on the proposed Great Lakes fishing regulations changes.

Dec. 14 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. Trap, skeet and 5-Stand, followed by a Pot Luck Christmas dinner. Register by Dec. 11. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 for info.

Dec. 15 – Christmas Bird Count at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Dec. 16 – Niagara River Anglers Association annual Christmas party at the Sanborn Farm Museum, Route 31, Sanborn, starting at 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 – Deadline for awards nominations for the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs. For more information contact Federation president Chris Schotz at 731-1641.

Dec. 17 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 – Fin-Feather-Fur Conservation Society monthly meeting, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, starting at 7 p.m. Elections will be held.

Dec. 19 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club monthly meeting at the Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m., general meeting at 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at American Legion Post 735, 35 Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Fly tying at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. Meeting is open to all.

Dec. 21 – Fun facts with Kelly – winter birding edition at Reservoir State Park from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Dec. 21 – Christmas Bird Count at Knox Farm State Park from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Dec. 21 – Winter solstice hike at Knox Farm State Park from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Dec. 25 – Woodlawn Beach Christmas Bird Count from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Dec. 28 – Erie County Trappers Association Fur Handling seminar 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Collins Conservation Club, 2633 Conger Road, Collins. Free. Trap supplies and fur hats will be for sale. A fur buyer will be available after the demo. Call Patti at 337-2556 for more information.

Dec. 28 – Family Nature Quest: Winter Wildlife at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10:30 a.m. Call 683-5959 for details.

Dec. 28 – Home for the Holidays Sporting Clays Shoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Registration at 8:30 a.m. First squad at 9 a.m. Last squad at 2 p.m. 75 bird European start for $25. Call John Butcher at 628-2211 for more info.

Dec. 28 – Niagara Rapids Gulls on Goat Island with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration required. Call 585-457-3228.

Dec. 31 – Beaver Island Blizzard Bash from 10 a.m. to noon. Try the new lightweight Atlas snowshoes. Call 549-1050 to register.

