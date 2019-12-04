Scattershots (Dec. 4, 2019)

DEC, NY Parks offers camping gift cards

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation and the state’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation are offering camping gift cards and electronic gift certificates for all DEC and OPRHP campgrounds across the state. All purchases can be made directly online at https://newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com/

Camping gift cards are physical cards that are mailed to the recipient. Electronic gift certificates are emailed to the person purchasing them and they can be printed or emailed to the final receiver of the gift. DEC operates 52 campgrounds and 5 day-use areas in the Adirondacks and Catskills. If you have any questions, call DEC’s Bureau of Recreation at 518-457-2500.

New York’s OPRHP operates 180 state parks, many of which offer camping as an option. There is a Camper Assistance Program in place at some campgrounds to help new participants begin their camping quest at https://parks.ny.gov/camping/camper-assistance-program.aspx.

Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot Dec. 14

The North Forest Rod and Gun Club’s Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot Program will hold its Christmas Shooting Party on Dec. 14 starting at 1 p.m. at the club located at 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. This monthly gathering will focus on Skeet, Trap and 5-Stand disciplines. Cost is $20 for the day for ladies 18 years of age and older. Young women ages 12 to 17 are $15 each. All ammunition is provided.

Following the shooting activities, there will be a potluck Christmas dinner. Bring a dish to pass. This is open to all ladies interested in learning more about the shooting sports. For more information, contact Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023. Register by Dec. 11.

Registration open for NYS Winter Classic Tourney

The New York State Winter Classic Tournament is open for registration. The statewide event will take place Jan. 1 through Feb. 29. The main event includes pike, pickerel, walleye, trout, perch, crappie and panfish categories. Sign up soon to be part of the 15 Days of Christmas giveaways, with early bird drawings for anyone who signs up for the contest. Check www.nyswinterclassic.com for details. There are over 65 weigh-in stations across the state.

New this year is an online division incorporating a FishDonkey app on your phone. There are seven species categories, based on length. Sign up for one species or sign up for all. For the open division, the entry is $12 per species. There also is a Major League Division using the same FishDonkey application. Anglers have the option of keeping the fish or releasing it after it is checked in. This could be a new wave as far as how this tournament is conducted. Online registration must take place before Jan. 1, 2020.

Sunday deer hunting passed in Pa. for 2020

If you deer hunt in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf just handed sportsmen three additional days of hunting next year. Gov. Wolf signed legislation last week that permits an extra three Sundays per calendar year – one within the archery deer season, onbe within the firearms deer season and one selected by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The law will take effect Feb. 25.

In Pennsylvania, Sunday hunting is generally allowed for hunting foxes, coyotes, crows and feral hogs. This new law with create additional opportunity for thousands of Keystone State hunters. It is being viewed as a recruitment tool for hunting.

It also appears as though Pennsylvania bear hunters fell short of establishing a new harvest record in 2019. The final number will be higher than 2018, but far short of the record of 4,350 bruins that was set in 2011. The estimated take for 2019 was approximately 3,400 black bears. Final numbers will be available in February.