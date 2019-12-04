Christmas gift ideas for the sportsperson

With less than three weeks until Christmas, it’s not a bad idea to run through some gift options that could make a perfect present for the hunter, angler or outdoorsperson who seems to have everything. It could be a small stocking stuffer or a bigger present that a group of people could chip in on. Whatever the case, here are some ideas that could have a bigger picture in mind.

One perfect example is the purchase of a lifetime hunting or fishing license (or both) from the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation. At a time when we’ve been encouraging younger involvement with these outdoor pastimes, a lifetime license that includes hunting, fishing and turkey hunting privileges can be purchased for someone age 0 to 4 for just $380. For someone age 5 to 11, the price increases to $535. Ages 12 to 69 cost is $765 and for those age 70 and older, the cost is $65. Don’t leave out the senior folks and that, too, is a great present.

Of course, you don’t have to purchase a complete license package. A lifetime fishing license for someone age 0 to 69 is $460. If you are age 70 or older, the cost is $65. A lifetime hunting license is $535; lifetime bowhunting or muzzleloading privileges are $235 each. A lifetime trapping license is $395. If you are interested in purchasing one of these lifetime options, call 866-933-2257 or visit a license-issuing agent. You also can go on the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov.

If you fish in Lake Ontario, now is the time to register for the Lake Ontario Counties Trout, Salmon and Walleye derbies. A total of $146,000 in prize money is guaranteed for the three derbies and if you take advantage of the Holiday Special for 2020, you can save $20 when you purchase a season pass ($10 off the normal price). A walleye category has been added for the month-long summer derby. Previously, the division was only in the spring. Check www.loc.org and register for that special someone.

You might want to learn how to fish or expand your fishing knowledge in the productive waters of Western New York. The Teaching Fishing Show at the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo is scheduled to be held at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls Jan. 17-19. With over 200 free seminars over the course of the three-day weekend, your best value is to purchase a three-day pass for just $20, saving $10. What a great stocking stuffer for the angler in your life. Check out www.niagarafishingexpo.com for details.

Purchasing a fishing, shooting or conservation club membership is another good value for a present that can last all year. Groups like the Southtowns Walleye Association (www.southtownswalleye.com), Niagara Musky Association (https://niagaramuskyassociation.ning.com/), the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (www.lotsa1.org), and the Niagara River Anglers Association (www.niagarariveranglers.com) are a few examples of potential gifts.

If you are looking for a list of other clubs involving shooting sports or with a conservation focus, check out the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs (www.ecfsc.org/members.htm) or the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs (https://www.ncfcc.org/affiliated-clubs) to find details.

There are also half- and full-day fishing charters or guided stream trips that can be for one or more people, tailored to the needs and wants of the recipient. Whether it’s Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, the Niagara River or the tributaries; salmon, trout, musky, bass or walleye, come up with a special package for your special someone. In fact, there are many people who believe that hiring a charter several times a year is better than owning your own boat. For a list of fishing charters in WNY, check out The Eastern Lake Erie Charter Boat Association (www.easternlakeeriecharters.com), Niagara Falls USA (www.niagarafallsusa.com) and Erie County (www2.erie.gov/hotspot).

If you are in the market for a new bow or crossbow, don’t bypass the small local shops like Niagara Outdoors in North Tonawanda, Nick’s Sporting Goods in Kenmore or Doc’s Archery in North Tonawanda. Not only can they give you the personal service you need, they will be able to follow through with things like accessories and regular maintenance. Jeff Pippard with Niagara Outdoors suggests shooting sticks, targets or bolts/arrows for something a little different that’s often forgotten.

Speaking of the crossbow, membership in the New York Crossbow Coalition would make a good gift, too. If your special someone has a crossbow (or is thinking about getting one), this is the group pushing for expanded opportunities for juniors, seniors and the physically challenged. Check them out at www.nycrossbowcoalition.com.

The same goes for the fishing shops. If you are interested in fly fishing, check out The Orvis Store in Williamsville. According to store manager Adam Schroeder, there’s a premium fly-tying kit that has $50 off and 20 percent off full price components of a rod, reel and line. Combine that with a membership to one of the fly fishing clubs like the WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited (www.wnytroutunlimited.org) or Lake Erie Chapter Fly Fishers International (www.lake-erie-fff.org) and it could change a person’s life.

Danny Colville with Colville Outfitters in Hamburg tossed out a variety of ideas, from stocking stuffers to high-end reels that will last a lifetime. “Gloves, hats, hoodies and tee shirts geared toward fishermen is a great way to go. There’s also a whole line of Simms gear to choose from. Throw some soft beads, hooks, line and other tackle into the stocking. For the person who has everything, how about a one of a kind centerpin reel with someone’s name engraved on it?” Hint, hint.

Something as simple and as thoughtful as a book focused on the outdoors can have a huge impact on someone. We are blessed with some superb writers and photographers in WNY, including Rick and Jerry Kustich, Joel Spring, J. Michael Kelly and Spider Rybaak. Take the time to check them out and “match the hatch,” so to speak.

If you are still looking for more ideas, try the new Holiday Sportsman Show, an online shopping mall that including fishing, shooting, archery, hunting, marine and camping at www.holidaysportsmanshow.com. It’s a great idea for ideas. Christmas will be here before we know it.