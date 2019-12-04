The Fishing Beat (Dec. 4, 2019)

The weather can throw us a curve ball from time to time, but it happens. We need to be ready for it and adapt. You can always find some place to fish …

Lake Erie and tributaries

Danny Colville with Colville Outfitters in Hamburg reports that fishing has been good in the Lake Erie tributaries but there has been lots of fishing pressure. One good thing is that fish are averaging larger this year. Colville points out that fish seem to be in their usual winter time water which is holes and tail outs right now. Beads and minnow pattern jigs prevail but the soft plastic worms and minnows have been picking up. Salmon eggs also have been fishing well. Fish are now spread out really well from top to bottom and the Buffalo tributaries finally got their solid run according to Colville. Everything west of Buffalo has been getting spurts of fish coming in and leaving. With the warm fall, some fish started to spawn, leaving some with holes near gravel shallows. The males will be very aggressive near the hens so most small bait fish patterns or eggs patterns will work well. Since the water is cold right now, Colville says to fish your presentations slower and keep them in the strike zone as long as possible. Switching from swinging to fishing under a float or indicator really helps accomplish that.

Niagara River

The lower Niagara River trout action was back to being good again according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle, but Wednesday conditions were terrible on Wednesday. After last week’s wind storm, things shut down for a few days, cleared and then changed again. Shore anglers were tossing spinners, jigs or drifting eggs or egg imitations like beads to take steelhead and the occasional brown trout. Some lake trout are being caught. Lake trout season is closed in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario until Jan. 1. However, lake trout season on the Canadian side of the lower river opened on Dec. 1. There is a proposal in place to open New York’s season on Dec. 1, the same as the Province of Ontario for the lower river and Lake Ontario. Consult the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov for how to comment. Deadline is Dec. 14. Lake trout season in the upper Niagara River and Lake Erie is open all year. Boat fishermen in the lower Niagara are drifting MagLips or egg sacs to take steelhead with regularity. Kyle Kraft of Ohio was targeting bass earlier this week, using Rage swimbaits while fishing with Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston. Musky season is open in the lower river through Dec. 15. The John Henning Memorial Musky Tournament set for last Sunday was re-scheduled for Dec. 8 and it looks like a nice day at this point. To find out more, call Scott Kitchen at 939-0006. The event is run by the Niagara Musky Association and you must be a member. All NYPA fishing facilities such as the fishing platform and the access to the reservoir off Upper Mountain Road are closed for the season.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Many of the tributaries have been fighting a little slush in the morning with colder weather this week. It has been opening a bit more by the afternoon when things warm up. Jim Evarts at The Boat Doctors in Olcott reports that there haven’t been too many people out the past week due to the cold and the fact that big game season is still going on. Jigs, flies, wax worms and eggs have been catching fish when the conditions are right. Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters has been picking up some browns and steelhead in the tributaries, bouncing around from stream to stream in order to located active fish and open water. With the warmup this weekend, look for a mini-ice out event to take place. Fish should be active.

Chautauqua Lake

Capt. Mike Sperry at Chautauqua Reel Outdoors reports that he was able to get some walleyes while jigging in 40 feet of water. Rapala Flat jigs were working best. There were a few other boats jigging in the north basin for walleye and a couple boats trolling for musky up until the closing of musky season last Saturday. There are still some perch fishermen doing well from shore, but they are catching a lot of short ones. Minnows are the best bet for perch. The surface temperature was 39 degrees so it won’t be long before the lake has hard water.

Fishing 411 TV Show

If you see Mark Romanack of Michigan, host of the popular Fishing 411 TV Show, fishing on the lower Niagara River next week, be sure to thank him for all the support he’s given us through the years. He will be filming a steelhead and brown trout show (hopefully). Unfortunately, his son and co-host Jake will not make this trip. Romanack will be back in town Jan. 17-19, 2020, as a featured speaker and exhibitor in the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls.