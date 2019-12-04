Buffalo man found guilty of unlawful surveillance

A Buffalo man who had sexually expicit images of a woman on his phone was found guilty Tuesday of four counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski rendered his verdict against 27-year-old Glendale Snead after reserving a decision following a three-day bench trial in November.

After the victim in the case filed a report with the Buffalo Police Department Special Victims Unit, a search warrant was issued Dec. 7, 2018. It turned up sexually explicit images and videos of the victim on Snead's cellphone that were captured without the victim's consent, prosecutors said.

Snead faces a maximum of four years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 18.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Detective Mark Costantino for his work in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Cathleen M. Roemer and Stephen C. Earnhart of the District Attorney's Special Victims Bureau.