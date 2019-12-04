Buffalo man charged with criminal impersonation after DWI arrest

A Buffalo man who allegedly misrepresented himself following his arrest on a DWI charge was jailed Sunday and held in lieu of bail, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 31-year-old Raaed K. Kassem was stopped after he was observed speeding on Water Street in the Village of Fredonia.

Following his arrest, deputies said they learned that Kassem was allegedly misrepresenting himself, as his brother, to avoid further charges.

In addition to the DWI charge, Kassem was charged with refusing to take a prescreen breath test, felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and second-degree criminal impersonation.