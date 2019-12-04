Buffalo man caught with loaded weapon sentenced to 2 years in prison

A Buffalo man who was found in proximity to a loaded weapon after he fled a traffic stop and was later apprehended by Buffalo police has been sentenced in Erie County Court to two years in prison and three years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Brandon Brailey-Brooks was the driver of a vehicle that was stopped by an officer on Aug. 28, 2018, at Suffolk Street and Hempstead Avenue.

The officer smelled marijuana and asked Brailey-Brooks and his passenger if they had been smoking, after which Brailey-Brooks produced a small bag of marijuana, according to prosecutors. When asked to step outside the vehicle, Brailey-Brooks fled and was later apprehended on Ruspin Avenue.

In a driveway nearby to where Brailey-Brooks was taken into custody, officers found a loaded semi-automatic pistol, prosecutors said.

Brailey-Brooks pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon.