Hey Bills fans, are you ready for the next chapter in what is becoming a great story?

The 1968 literary and cult classic novel, “A Fan’s Notes,” by Fredrick Exley, is arguably the finest book written about fans, fandom and fanatics; inarguably in this corner.

The book on the 2019 Buffalo Bills season is still being written, but already becoming a nationwide bestseller, Josh Allen is quickly becoming a cult hero, and Bills fans everywhere cannot wait to see what happens in the end as the Bills are turning the page.

The Bills’ massacre of the Dallas Cowboys, which caused some to claim the one blue star was not a logo but a rating, followed the lassoing of the Denver Broncos the week before. By the end of the game, they were bucking no more.

The last three weeks, the Bills have played their best football of the season and perhaps in years. As fans, it is often hard to forgive and forget. We have memories like elephants, and the 400-pound one in the room was a hamstrung, two or three tight end offense bunched at the line that often featured Lee Smith before getting a yellow flag.

It was a red flag for us fans.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll finally came to his senses, ran from the sideline up to the press box (presumably to get away from the heat), scrapped the TE offense for a more wide-open 3WR, 1 TE, 1 RB one that featured whirling dervish Devin Singletary, and put Allen in a no huddle that should have been called No Restraints.

It lets Allen be Allen, and spreads the field for the passing and running game, without allowing the defense to substitute.

Many fans had been screaming for this for a long time. But let’s forgive and forget. It is that time of year, much more fun, productive and forward looking.

Exley’s masterpiece, “A Fan’s Notes,” is actually a tragic-comic memoir about his life as a fan, a teacher, a drunkard, and an ad exec, in and out of mental hospitals.

Thanksgiving was delirious, feverish, bizarre, fantastic, irrational, frenzied and downright mad.

The Bills put together a Turkey Day spread of perfectly prepared delicacies that we devoured and gorged on all afternoon, well into the evening, with leftovers for days. Dallas was doomed to Black Friday and Bills fans were still celebrating Hyper Monday.

Exley’s father introduced him to the game, handed down the mantle of fanatic devotion, love and fierce loyalty to his favorite hometown team, the New York Giants.

Maybe yours did, too.

My family, likely some semblance of yours, and the entire Buffalo Bills family got together last Thursday for an unforgettable feast for the ages, rinsed with seemingly endless, happy libations.

Exley’s Giants were NFL champions, Frank Gifford was Exley’s golden boy, coach Steve Owens was a genius, and Exley’s confidence and optimism that his team would win was surpassed only by his tragic life.

Bills coach Sean McDermott has quietly become an NFL Coach of the Year dark horse if not candidate, and will surely rocket up the rankings if his team wins Sunday. Allen has become our Golden Boy, forcing the national press to completely reevaluate him, which most have.

Get this: They actually watched him for a whole game! And they came away big believers.

On the inside, the Bills’ offensive line is gelling at the right time when they often looked like Jell-O. Cody Ford took over the right tackle spot and, well, took over. Jon Feliciano and Quinton Spain are mountains that can rarely be moved.

On the outside, the emergence of cowpoker, Cole Beasley, gives Allen two reliable options; the return of missing in action, Robert Foster, provides much needed speed and spark; and the increasingly versatile skill set of John Brown has been unleashed. Singletary is dangerous every touch, and has made the third leading rusher in NFL history, Frank Gore, an afterthought.

The defense has solidified on all three units, and the takeaway is, well, takeaways. Ed Oliver is transforming before our eyes into the guy we imagined from his highlight reel. The career year of Jordan Phillips is now in its 12th week and producers are extending its run. Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds are trading off big plays and performances.

Now the Bills face the otherworldly Baltimore Ravens; hoping to knock them out of the sky. The buildup is tremendously exciting. What a month ago seemed like a likely loss, now looms as an unlikely chance to leapfrog to the top of the NFL.

“A Fan’s Notes,” and its author, once described as “Exley’s self-loathing is really self-love,” might be the best description of Bills fans that I ever heard.

This season has harkened back to the franchise’s glory years. Twenty- and thirtysomething Bills fans might be experiencing the kind of prowess, standing, glory and hope, for the very first time in their lives.

We follow Exley’s extraordinary boozy trail as he spends his Sundays at his local watering holes in upstate Watertown. He paces the length of the bar, imbibing, ranting, calling out plays and wildly rooting on his heroes as the patrons watch him and the game.

As madcap Bills fans, we are all writing our own version of “A Fan’s Notes” each successive and (recently) successful week, as this memorable and perhaps unforgettable season progresses and promises.

It’s a great story. Perhaps a classic for the ages. Here comes the next chapter.

I cannot wait.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.