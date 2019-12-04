Budget moves nix full-time Erie County SWAT team

Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard called a full-time SWAT team his "high priority."

County Executive Mark Poloncarz included funding in the proposed 2020 budget to let him have one.

But barring an unlikely compromise, the sheriff will not get one.

The Erie County Legislature's budget amendment package to be considered Thursday includes $5 million in additional spending over what Poloncarz proposed. That includes $922,000 in legislator grants to community groups and cultural agencies; $600,000 in additional roadwork money; $1 million for city construction projects, divided among the cities of Buffalo, Lackawanna and Tonawanda; and $450,000 in lead poisoning and abandoned housing initiatives.

To help cover these additional costs, the Democratic majority in the Erie County Legislature cut new and vacant positions – including all seven full-time positions requested by the Sheriff's Office to create a full-time SWAT team. While the Sheriff's Office would not get a full-time SWAT team, the Legislature would give Sheriff's Office administrators something they didn't ask for: a new drug addiction treatment program for inmates.

Legislature Majority Leader John Bruso, who chairs the budget committee, said he and his colleagues were unconvinced that upgrading the county's SWAT team to full-time status would save money in overtime and backfill pay. In the past, he said, the Sheriff's Office has made similar assertions regarding new hires at budget time and then still exceeded their overtime budgets.

When Sheriff's Office administrators were asked if they would commit to saving money in overtime pay as a result of a full-time SWAT team, he said, the answer was no.

"If you're not going to guarantee me you're going to save the money, why would I change something?" Bruso asked.

The existing SWAT team will continue to function as it does now, using overtime and backfill pay for officers covering the shifts of patrol deputies who are pulled for SWAT duty and training, he said.

Undersheriff Mark Wipperman said that while the Sheriff's Office anticipates savings with the creation of a full-time SWAT unit, he can't guarantee a figure.

"It is very hard to get a gauge on the exact potential of savings because we have no idea how many times next year our SWAT team will be activated," he said. "I can only say that the demand for their services are at a historic level."

Erie County is the only government in the region with a Level 1 SWAT unit that has personnel trained to use specialized equipment for tactical operations, such as a helicopter and bomb-detecting equipment. SWAT also provides security at Bills and Sabres games.

Bruso said the Legislature suggested the Sheriff's Office cut other positions or expenses to restore the full-time SWAT positions, but the Sheriff's Office refused.

"They were not willing to do anything," he said.

A similar offer was made to Poloncarz regarding personnel cuts the Legislature planned to make to his departments. Poloncarz responded by agreeing to reduce personnel in janitorial, maintenance and security personnel in order to keep positions that were higher priorities.

Wipperman said demands for services, including special services like the bomb squad, K9 unit and SWAT, have risen to historic levels. He also said the Sheriff's Detective Bureau is staffed below the national average and is smaller than many suburban police departments.

"Making cuts in police services or horse trading for a partial, full-time SWAT team would jeopardize the safety of our citizens and our deputies," he said.

The amended budget would set aside $1 million to permit the Department of Mental Health, which falls under the authority of the County Executive's Office, to administer a Suboxone program to inmates addicted to opioid drugs. Suboxone is an opioid drug replacement therapy espoused by many addiction treatment providers, as well as the Erie County Department of Health.

Currently, most inmates addicted to drugs are sent through detox and go through withdrawal with limited drug treatment to offset symptoms like nausea and tremors. Prior to release, inmates interested in staying clean can receive a shot of Vivitrol before leaving jail.

Vivitrol is a long-acting injection that reduces cravings for opioid drugs and prevents those who attempt to use drugs while under the 28-day, opioid-blocking influence of the injection from getting high. Bruso said inmates should receive stronger front-end addiction treatment.

While the Sheriff's Office has previously resisted efforts to introduce Suboxone into the county jails, administrators said Tuesday that they are ready to make the drug treatment program available.

"We don’t oppose anything that will help our inmate population overcome their drug addictions, especially when full funding is made available," Wipperman said. "There are a lot of challenges that come with a Suboxone program and ensuring that the drug is safely administered in a jail setting. I recently met with Dr. Kevin McGee, our chief medical officer, and he is on board and is working with our Correctional Health team to come up with best practices."